NYPD Officers Shoot Man Armed With Machete In NYC Domestic Dispute

A man armed with a machete was shot by police Monday in New York City after officers responded to a report that the man was threatening his family, police said.

Officers responding to the call in an apartment in Queens fired three shots at the man, wounding him in the groin, after deploying a stun gun to no effect, Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

The man was expected to survive. He was taken to a hospital and was undergoing surgery, Corey said.

According to police, four uniformed officers went to the apartment around 9:48 a.m. after the mother of the man’s child called 911 and said the man was armed, in the midst of a mental health episode and refusing to leave.

The woman told the 911 dispatcher that the man had taken pills and said he wanted to die, Corey said.

When officers arrived, they found the man holding the grandmother of his 3-year-old child, police said. Corey said the man confronted officers in a narrow hallway as they tried getting people out of the apartment.

Officers tried to subdue the man with a stun gun before opening fire, Corey said. No other injuries were reported.

The woman who called 911 disputed the police version of events, shouting to reporters that officers didn’t ask questions, dragged her mother to the floor and ripped her shirt off before shooting the man in front of the child. She said she feared the city’s children’s services agency was “trying to take my kid away from me because I called the police over an argument.”

“Don’t call NYPD for help,” she said.

Investigators were reviewing body-worn camera footage of the encounter and had yet to interview the officers involved, Corey said.

Corey said the man was previously arrested for assaulting a police officer and had an extensive domestic violence history with the mother of his child, including assault, harassment and multiple violations of protection orders.

