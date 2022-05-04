Musk Plans to Make Some Users Pay for Twitter

As he prepares to take Twitter private, Elon Musk said that as part of his efforts to find new revenue streams for the microblogging site, he is planning on making some users pay for access to Twitter.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

In addition to the possible fees, Musk is planning to cut board salaries, which would save the company $3 million a year, among other plans that have not yet been publicized.

According to The Motley Fool analysts, Twitter’s free cash flow is at an all-time low, and other metrics don’t look good either, such as its market cap dropping in the last three quarters.

Turning the company around would take Musk-level genius to accomplish, many analysts say.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)