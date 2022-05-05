WATCH: Biden Calls Trump Supporters “Most Extreme Political Organization” in US History

With his approval ratings sagging and Democratic odds of hanging on to their majorities in Congress growing ever slimmer, President Joe Biden has adopted a new strategy: attack Republicans, viciously.

At a Wednesday news conference condemning the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion showing that the court has voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, Biden said former President Trump’s supporters are “the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history.”

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked?” Biden said, suggesting that overturning abortion rights is just the first in a series of rights rollbacks Republicans are planning.

Biden’s claims that Republicans want to bring back numerous archaic restrictions and rules on actions and behaviors that have since been made legal or otherwise normalized, has been echoed by other Democrats.

Rep. Eric Swalwell used the Supreme Court leak as an opportunity to suggest that Republicans “won’t stop with banning abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage.”