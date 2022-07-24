HYPOCRITES: Trump Releases Montage of Dems Claiming Elections Were Stolen [SEE THE VIDEO]

With the January 6th Committee, Democrats, and even some Republicans continuing to attack former President Donald Trump for insisting that the 2020 election was stolen from him, Trump released a video montage of Democrats questioning the validity of previous elections.

Numerous prominent Democrats feature in the mashup, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and numerous others.

The montage was played at a rally in Arizona Trump spoke at in support of gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake. While at the rally, Trump said that the “witch hunts” against him would stop if he did one simple thing: announce that he’s not running for president.

“It’s just a horrible thing that’s going on in our country,” he said. “It’s sick, and the fake news media is totally complicit. These are very dishonest people.”

