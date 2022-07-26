WATCH: Ariel Terrorist’s Home Is Demolished After Biden Visit Delay

Eleven days after the departure of US President Joe Biden from Israel, the IDF demolished the homes of the Ariel terrorists in the village of Qarawat Bani Hassan overnight Monday.

During the operation, riots broke out, with Arabs throwing explosives and rocks and setting tires on fire. IDF soldiers responded with riot control methods.

Ten wanted Palestinians were arrested in other villages during the operation.

Biden had made a number of requests prior to his visit, including delaying the demolition of the homes of the Ariel and Tel Aviv terrorists, as well as a number of risky concessions to the Palestinian Authority in order to “improve the atmosphere” between Israel and the PA.

