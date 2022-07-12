AT BIDEN’S REQUEST: Israel Making Risky Concessions To The PA Ahead Of Visit

Israeli media reported earlier this week that Prime Minister Yair Lapid is “welcoming” Biden with a number of concessions to the PA at the request of the US in order to “improve the atmosphere” between Israel and the PA.

The concessions include the retroactive approval of illegal Arab construction in the E1 area of Area C, which is under full Israeli military and civilian control.

Yesha Council head Yigal Dilmoni responded to the report by complaining that the council had not been provided with any information about which sites will be approved. “We’re talking about dozens of illegal Palestinian sites,” he said

Additional concessions include the establishment of 4G cellular networks in the PA, a move that has been opposed in the past by Israel’s security establishment, which maintains control over telecommunications in the PA and Gaza; the granting of thousands of work permits to Palestinian Arabs; and the halt or delay of the eviction of illegal squatters near Ma’ale Adumim and in Masafer Yatta, an area in the South Chevron Hills.

These concessions are in addition to the delay of the demolition of the homes of the Tel Aviv and Ariel terrorists at the Biden administration’s request, as well as Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s phone call to PA President Mahmoud Abbas last week, also carried out at the White House’s request.

During the trip, Biden is also expected to announce a US initiative for additional economic aid to the Palestinian Authority.

The Biden administration seems compelled to make as many concessions to the PA as possible in order to quell Abbas’s fury, who threatened to retaliate against Israel by halting security cooperation or even halting the PA’s recognition of Israel due to the US’s failure to advance peace talks and fulfill its promises of reopening the PA consulate and the PLO’s diplomatic mission in Washington.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)