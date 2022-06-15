Scared Of Biden? Bennett Delays Demolition Of Terrorist’s Home

The IDF has postponed the demolition of the Tel Aviv terrorist’s home until after the visit of US President Joe Biden, Army Radio reported on Wednesday morning.

The IDF had planned to soon demolish the home of Tel Aviv terrorist Raed Hazem in Jenin, after the Supreme Court recently approved the move.

However, after the White House on Tuesday confirmed Biden’s visit to Israel next month, the IDF agreed to a request from the political echelon to delay the demolition until after the visit due to fears that the demolition will escalate the delicate security situation in Jenin and northern Shomron.

The attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, which took place in April, killed three and injured numerous others.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)