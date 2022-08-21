HEART WRENCHING VIDEO: HaGaon HaRav Shaul Alter Menachem Avel the Glustein Family

The venerated Gerrer rosh yeshiva HaGaon HaRav Shaul Alter went to be menachem avel the Glustein family who lost their wife/mother and two little girls in the horrific bus accident in Yerushalayim last week.

The visibly pained rosh yeshiva quoted the Sfas Emes and told the grief-stricken family: “Such a cruelty could only be done by the Av HaRachamim, our Merciful Father.”

He explained that we cannot understand or comprehend the ways of Hashem, “but she understands – she and the sisters – understand very well” that what happened occurred from a place of mercifulness.

“On this world it is a question, but after the question there is an answer,” Rav Shaul told them.

“We don’t know, we don’t understand, but the only comfort we can hold onto is to know that there is kindness here,” the rosh yeshiva said, his voice shaking with emotion.

“There is a Merciful Father who spread His wings – a Father of yesomim, and judge for the widowed – He watches over, He gives strength, and he fortifies. There is no other answer.”

