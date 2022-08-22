Jonathan Pollard Responds To Rumors That He’s Joining Politics

In response to reports over the weekend that Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir is considering offering a spot on his list to Jonathan Pollard, Pollard said on Sunday that he has no intention of entering political life.

“It’s important to me to contribute to Am Yisrael but my place is not in the Knesset,” Pollard told Channel 12 News. “I think that I already suffered enough.”

In conversations with friends, Pollard said: “I want to contribute as much as I can to Am Yisrael and the State of Israel but running for the Knesset is not the way I can do that.”

This is not the first time that rumors have swirled about Pollard entering politics. In the past, there were rumors that former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu offered Pollard a spot on the Likud list.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)