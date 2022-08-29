Donald Trump Demands to “Immediately” Re-Do the 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump says that recent revelations about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the FBI apparently covering it up is grounds for him to be either reinstated as president or force a re-do of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.

“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,'” Trump wrote on his personal Truth Social account. “This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country.”

How should the wrongs be righted? Easy, Trump says.

“REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and a new Election, immediately!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)