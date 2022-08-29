Donald Trump Demands to “Immediately” Re-Do the 2020 Election

Former President Donald Trump says that recent revelations about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the FBI apparently covering it up is grounds for him to be either reinstated as president or force a re-do of the 2020 presidential election won by Joe Biden.
“So now it comes out, conclusively, that the FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn’t, ‘Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election,'” Trump wrote on his personal Truth Social account. “This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country.”
How should the wrongs be righted? Easy, Trump says.
“REMEDY: Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and a new Election, immediately!”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Someone should explain to this crazy old man how the constitution works. I really think he is losing it.
The Republicans’ best (perhaps only) hope for 2024 is to hope Trump decides not to run (murdered by a WOKE fanatic would be ideal, routine ill health due to being quite old would be good as well), and then to run a candidate on a largely Trumpian platform while focusing on current issues (inflation, economic stagnation, Russian and Chinese imperialism).
Even if Trump had a legally valid claim (and the only legal issue would be vote stealing sufficient to change the final outcome), it would fall on the Congress to decide, and thanks to Trump, the Democrats control the Congress.
Yeh, okay.
Pence DeSantis 2024
I fully agree with President Donald שליט”א and the bidens {both sleepy joe & hunter} are filthy sleezy גנבים all the way