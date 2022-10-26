HOCHUL HAMMERED: Lee Zeldin Nukes Kathy Hochul Over Violent Crime in New York [VIDEOS]

Republican New York gubernatorial nominee Rep. Lee Zeldin took a sledgehammer to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul’s handling of crime in the Empire State during a lopsided debate that saw Zeldin repeatedly slamming Hochul over her support for violence-defending policies.

“Unfortunately, Kathy Hochul believes the only crimes being committed are these crimes with guns,” Zeldin said. “And yet people are afraid of being shoved in front of oncoming subway cars, they’re being stabbed, beaten on the street with hammers.”

“Go talk to the Asian-American community about how it’s impacted them with the loss of lives; Jewish people targeted with raw, violent anti-Semitism on our streets. It just happened yet again,” he continued. “We need to be talking about all of these other crimes, but instead, Kathy Hochul is too busy patting herself on the back ‘job well done.’ No! Right now there should be a special session. The State Legislature should come back and overhaul cashless bail and these other pro-criminal laws. But… she says ‘elect me’ and maybe we’ll see where she stands on this issue in January.”

At another point, Zeldin noted that “[Hochul] still hasn’t talked about locking up anyone committing any crimes,” to which the governor responded, “Anyone who commits a crime under our laws…has consequences…I don’t know why that’s so important to you.”a

In another instance, Rep. Lee Zeldin called for a state spending cap, cutting taxes, and reversing a ban on natural gas extraction to address New Yorkers’ economic struggles.

“New York is going to be back open for business, baby! January 1st.”

Zeldin also said that if elected he would seek to remove Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “as soon as I can.”

Kathy Hochul responded to that, saying that she’s “not surprised because in Lee Zeldin’s world, you overturn elections you don’t agree with.”

Hochul directly asked Zeldin, “Is Donald Trump a great president?”

Rep. Zeldin responded by listing accomplishments he worked with the former president on.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)