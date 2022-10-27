HOCHUL DESPERATE? Impersonating NYC Employee Tears Down Zeldin Signs On Ocean Parkway In Flatbush [EXCLUSIVE DETAILS]

Video going viral showing a person in an official uniform with a badge on Ocean Parkway in Flatbush tearing down flyers supporting Republican gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin has supporters of the GOP nominee and many in the Orthodox Jewish community up in arms.

The individual taking the video is heard claiming that NYC government officials have ordered city employees to tear down Zeldin campaign posters and flyers in an attempt to tamp down support for the surging Republican.

But a YWN investigation tells a different story.

As was reported by FLATBUSH SCOOP earlier this past Tuesday, an unknown individual placed hundreds of pro-Zeldin flyers along Ocean Parkway from the Prospect Expressway until at least 18th Avenue in Boro Park.

On Thursday, a video went viral of what initially appeared to be an NYPD Officer or an NYPD Traffic Agent tearing down the signs with her face fully covered with a mask.

NYPD sources tell YWN that the individual in the video is not an NYPD Officer, nor is a Traffic Enforcement Agent, nor does it appear that the individual is an employee of any New York City agency. Rather, it appears that the person tearing down the Zeldin signs is a private individual who donned a fake uniform to give her the façade of being a city agent.

Our sources tell YWN that an investigation is underway.

It is interesting to note, that the individual running for Lieutenant Governor is Allison Esposito, who was none other than the Commanding Officer of the 70 Precinct – where this incident occurred. Espositio retired last year to join forces with Lee Zeldin as his running mate. She has an incredible working relationship with Flatbush Hatzolah and Flatbush Shomrim, and regularly attended community meetings.

Zeldin has been steadily cutting into Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lead in New York, and the incumbent’s supporters may be getting restless to the point of taking matters into their own hands to ensure her victory.

