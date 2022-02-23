FLATBUSH: Republican NY Gubernatorial Candidate Lee Zeldin Selects NYPD 70th Precinct Commanding Officer as Running Mate

Republican candidate for New York Governor Lee Zeldin announced on Wednesday that he is selecting NYPD Deputy Inspector and Commanding Officer of the 70th Precinct Alison Esposito as his running mate.

Zeldin, who has made public safety a top campaign issue, made the decision to pick a top law enforcement official in Esposito, whose precinct covers parts of Flatbush, as his deputy governor.

“My name is Alison Esposito, and I am just like you,” she said at a press conference announcing her selection. “Time and again we’ve heard politicians talk about what they’re going to do to fight crime – I’ve actually done it.”

Esposito took over as Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s 70th Precinct in early November, a position she may have to resign from as she enters the political arena. Most experts say she needs to resign before the general election, not before a primary.

In just a short time in the 70 Precinct, Esposito has fostered friendship with the Jewish community, which makes up a large percentage of the Precinct. She has an incredible working relationship with Flatbush Hatzolah and Flatbush Shomrim, and regularly attends community meetings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)