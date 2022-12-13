Ramapo: Burglars Posing as Pizza Delivery Men Steal $10,000 in Jewelry from Jewish Home

A group of burglars who posed as pizza delivery men managed to rob a Jewish home in Ramapo of more than $10,000 in jewelry.

The brazen act was discovered when a woman returning home from a shopping trip at around 3:30 pm on Sunday found her front door smashed in. Afraid that someone was inside, she phoned police and Chaveirim of Rockland, both of whom swiftly dispatched units to the home.

Upon entering the home, Ramapo police officers and Chaveirim units quickly determined that a burglary had indeed taken place, with at least $10,000 worth of jewelry stolen.

Chaveirim units quickly got to work combing through hours of footage from the home’s surveillance system, and quickly determined what had happened.

When the woman left her home at around 11:30 am Sunday morning, a van pulled up to the home. One male exited the vehicle holding a pizza box and began knocking on the home’s front door. Upon determining that nobody was home, he went back to the van, dropped off the pizza box, and returned to the home with two accomplices.

The three broke the front door down to gain access to the home and made off with all the jewelry they could find, though curiously, they didn’t touch any of the silver.

The Ramapo Police Department is now investigating the robbery. Anyone with information should call the police department at 845-357-2400 or Rockland Chaveirim at 845-371-6333.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE MONSEY SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE MONSEY SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF MONSEY NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)