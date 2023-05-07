BLATANT BIAS: Media Focuses On Clarence Thomas Scandal, Ignores Sonia Sotomayor’s





Despite receiving over $3 million from Penguin Random House for her memoir, Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor did not recuse herself from cases involving the book publishing company.

Public disclosures reveal that she was paid nearly $1.2 million for a book advance from Knopf Doubleday Group, a subsidiary of the publishing conglomerate, with an additional $1.9 million in advance payments received in 2012. In 2013, Aaron Greenspan sued Random House, alleging that the company had rejected his book proposal about Mark Zuckerberg and the founding of Facebook while awarding a deal to another author on the same subject that later became the movie The Social Network.

Although Aaron Greenspan vs. Random House reached the Supreme Court, it was eventually denied a hearing.

Starting in 2017 and continuing through at least 2021, Sotomayor received yearly payments from Penguin Random House amounting to around $500,000. In total, she received roughly $3.6 million from Random House and its subsidiaries. Despite this, she participated in later cases involving the publishing company.

One such case was in October 2019 when children’s author Jennie Nicassio filed a lawsuit against Random House, accusing them of selling a book that was almost identical to hers. Nicassio petitioned the court to hear her case, but was eventually denied.

Public disclosures reveal that Sotomayor’s largest ever check for royalties from Random House was $82,807, which was due to arrive in May of that year. The Supreme Court does not disclose individual justices’ voting decisions on cases but does report when they recuse themselves. In this instance, Sotomayor did not recuse herself from cases involving Random House.

These disclosures have surfaced amidst recent controversy surrounding Justice Clarence Thomas, who accepted vacations from GOP mega-donor Harlan Crow. ProPublica recently published a report revealing that Crow also paid for Thomas’ great-nephew to attend a private school.

And while the mainstream media goes nuts over Clarence Thomas’s friendships, Sonia Sotomayor’s are apparently A-OK.

