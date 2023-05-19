EXODUS: New York City Lost Nearly 500,000 Residents Since Covid-19





The Big Apple has lost nearly half a million residents since Covid-19 descended on American shores in March 2020, the US Census Bureau estimates.

According to the Census Bureau’s estimates, over the period of April 2020 to July 2022 New York City witnessed an exodus of more than 468,200 residents, resulting in a 5.3% decrease in its population. The most significant decline occurred between 2020 and 2021, with a loss of slightly over 281,000 individuals.

Among the U.S. cities surveyed during the same time frame, only three fared worse in terms of percentage population decline. San Francisco, California experienced a loss of 7.5% of its residents, while Louisiana’s Lake Charles and Revere, Massachusetts lost 6.9% and 5.9% respectively.

Despite the substantial decrease in population, New York City continues to hold the title of America’s largest city by a considerable margin, with over 8.3 million individuals calling it home.

