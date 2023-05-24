NO THANKS: Pro-Trump Conservative Bizarrely Declares That The US “Needs A Dictator”





A ardent and influential Trump supporter has raised eyebrows after declaring on Twitter that the United States “needs a dictator.”

“Let me tell you all an uncomfortable truth: This country needs a dictator,” Jesse Kelly, a Trump-aligned conservative influencer tweeted. “As the great John Adams said, a free country only works for a ‘moral people.’ We are not worthy of freedom. A dictator is coming.”

Let me tell you all an uncomfortable truth: This country needs a dictator. As the great John Adams said, a free country only works for a “moral people”. We are not worthy of freedom. A dictator is coming. https://t.co/0zixESuUgW — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 22, 2023

I don’t give clarifications. What I said is right there for everyone to read. It’s quite plain and simple. The perpetually offended dork wing will take it how they take it. The “get it” people will understand it. It needs no further clarification at all. https://t.co/lPWVv5o3ni — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023

Another Twitter user commented, “Weimar problems eventually lead to Weimar solutions,” a reference to Germany’s Weimar Republic, which is considered a precursor to Adolf Hitler.

“There it is,” Kelly responded.

“Getting a Hitler to own the libs,” conservative Noah Blum said about Kelly’s bizarre tweet.

Getting a Hitler to own the libs. pic.twitter.com/8SpsSMsGx7 — Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) May 23, 2023

Kelly, a twice-failed Congressional candidate, has previously said that Republicans will elect a fascist because of how Hunter Biden is being treated by law enforcement officials.

“I have said this before and I’m telling you I’m worried that I’m right,” Kelly said in 2021. “The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years.”

