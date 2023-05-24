NO THANKS: Pro-Trump Conservative Bizarrely Declares That The US “Needs A Dictator”

A ardent and influential Trump supporter has raised eyebrows after declaring on Twitter that the United States “needs a dictator.”
“Let me tell you all an uncomfortable truth: This country needs a dictator,” Jesse Kelly, a Trump-aligned conservative influencer tweeted. “As the great John Adams said, a free country only works for a ‘moral people.’ We are not worthy of freedom. A dictator is coming.”
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 22, 2023
I don’t give clarifications. What I said is right there for everyone to read. It’s quite plain and simple. The perpetually offended dork wing will take it how they take it. The “get it” people will understand it. It needs no further clarification at all. https://t.co/lPWVv5o3ni
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 23, 2023
Another Twitter user commented, “Weimar problems eventually lead to Weimar solutions,” a reference to Germany’s Weimar Republic, which is considered a precursor to Adolf Hitler.
“There it is,” Kelly responded.
“Getting a Hitler to own the libs,” conservative Noah Blum said about Kelly’s bizarre tweet.
Getting a Hitler to own the libs. pic.twitter.com/8SpsSMsGx7
— Noam Blum 🚡 (@neontaster) May 23, 2023
Kelly, a twice-failed Congressional candidate, has previously said that Republicans will elect a fascist because of how Hunter Biden is being treated by law enforcement officials.
“I have said this before and I’m telling you I’m worried that I’m right,” Kelly said in 2021. “The right is going to pick a fascist within 10 to 20 years.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Shame on Yeshiva world. You have so much free time to be scouring the internet for anyone who might say something remotely offbeat regarding Trump? No one has ever heard of this guy.
I wholeheartedly agree with him. The country is polarizing into extremes, inevitably headed for disaster. You can’t reason with todays libs, shut them up and create gulags, restore order. Then we can have an uprising in the future to get our freedom back
Did anyone ever hear of Jesse Kelly before?
He is on 710 Wor Radio 6:00PM in NYC.
The Jewish people had appointed a King. According to the Torah. Is a King called a dictator?
No, but close (a dictator rules but isn’t elected)
“No one has ever heard of this guy….
Buenos Dias Jose: You obviously have your internet filters set to “avoid reality”. Jesse Kelly is a rising star among far-right, MAGA- conservative political podcasters (The Jesse Kelly Show”, “I’m Right with Jesse Kelly” etc.) and talking heads on right wing cable networks. He has run twice in Republican primaries to represent Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District and has been involved in more recent efforts to overturn the Arizona elections (2020 for Trump and 2022 for Kari Lake). Perhaps take a break from your fixation on MSNBC and turn the dial to the right.
Nebach on ywn. Looks like you guys have a lot of free time. How about a Shiite before Kabalas HaTorah.
Shiur
And yet again YWN posts something negative about Trump!
There are plenty of places for this sicko to- Russia, North Korea, Iran etc
And the Yeshiva World needs to report the payments they receive from Soros to publish all the negative Trump stories.
YWN is just as bad as the Jerusalem Post at this point.
Truth hurts!
Even in the time of Shoftim, their “Democracy” was replaced by Monarchy because Yiden lost their Total trust in Hashem as their true KING! They wanted a human king to lead them instead. Shmuel hanovi’s mussar is there for all to read.