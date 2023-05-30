WATCH THIS: DeSantis Vows To “Destroy Leftism” If Elected President





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t mince his words when asked why he should be the 2024 Republican nominee, saying that he would wreck leftism in the United States.

“Why is right now the time for Ron DeSantis to run for president?” Fox News host Joey Jones asked DeSantis Monday morning.

“Because everyone knows if I’m the nominee, I will beat Biden and I will serve two terms and I will be able to destroy leftism in this country and leave woke ideology on the dustbin of history,” DeSantis replied.

“At the end of the day, I’ve shown in Florida an ability to win huge swaths of voters that Republicans typically can’t win while also delivering the boldest agenda anywhere in the country,” he continued. “And I think there’s a reason why the legacy media is attacking me more than they’re attacking anybody else, because I think they realize that if I’m successful in winning the Republican nomination, we’re going to bring it home in the general election.

“And I pledge to Republican voters, if you nominate me, I will be taking the oath of office on January 20th, 2025, on the west side of the Capitol. No excuses. No more excuses about why we can’t get it done. We need to get it done and I will get it done,” DeSantis concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)