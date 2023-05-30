TORAH – UNTIL HIS LAST BREATH! The Final Minutes Of The Life Of Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein ZT”L





The condition of Hagaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein Zt””l was serious but stable, Tuesday morning. There were no notable signs that this would be the Ponavezh Rosh Yeshiva’s final few hours in this world.

Now, close Talmidim of the Rosh yeshiva are recounting the final few minutes of his life, describing his unwavering commitment to Limud Hatorah, and to delivering his daily Shiur – literally until the very last breath.

On Monday, the Rosh Yeshiva delivered his daily Shiur from his hospital bed. This was the daily Shuir that he had been giving for decades – even during Bain Hazmanim. His Shiur on Monday was given to a few close Talmidim, with a live hookup to the Yeshiva.

The Monday night Shiur lasted for 16.5 minutes and was delivered with complete dedication. Several devoted Talmidim, who made sure not to miss any of Shiurim for many years – even during Bais Hazmanin, participated in the Shiur. Among the participating students were Rav Shaya Ginsburg and Rav Ostron, who had served as “Chozrim” of the Shiur for years.

On Tuesday morning, the Rosh Yeshiva requested a pen and paper in order to prepare the Shiur he had planned to deliver from his hospital bed.

As he did ever Tuesday, in addition to the Shiur, the Rosh Yeshiva would add a weekly “Shmooze” to the Bochrim. His grandson, Moti Paley, asked him, “Sabba, would you like to prepare the weekly Shmooze as well?”

The Rosh Yeshiva Zt”l responded: “There will be no Shmooze today.”

The Rosh Yeshiva then began writing the Shiur he had planned to deliver, continuing for a few minutes, until suddenly his heart stopped beating as he prepared the Shiur, totally immersed in Torah. The Shiur that never ceased, not for weather, not for Bain Hazmanim, suddenly ended. Klal Yisroel was plunged into mourning, with the loss of the Gadol Hador, who lived and breathed Torah – literally – until his last breath- at the age of 100.

Below are the notes that the Rosh Yeshiva was writing when he was Niftar.

Yehi Zichro Boruch…

HaRav HaGaon Gershon Edelstein, zt’l, was the Nasi of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and the leader of Chareidi Jewry in Eretz Yisrael and throughout the world and served as the Rosh Yeshivah of Ponevezh Yeshivah for 80 years. After the petirah of HaGaon HaRav Aryeh Leib Shteinman, z’tl, HaRav Edelstein and HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, zt’l became the leader of the Olam HaTorah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)