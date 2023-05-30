TERROR: 30-Year-Old Israeli Man Killed In Shomron Drive-By Shooting Attack





A 30-year-old Israeli man was killed in a terrorist shooting attack near the city of Hermesh in the Shomron on Tuesday morning.

The terrorist reportedly opened fire from a moving vehicle, immediately fleeing the scene following his dastardly attack.

Sadly, despite being conscious when first reached by paramedics, the Israeli tragically succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

“Following the initial report, an Israeli civilian who was injured by live fire arrived at the entrance of the community of Hermesh a short while ago. The civilian received initial medical treatment at the scene and was later evacuated to a hospital. IDF soldiers began pursuing the terrorists and checkpoints have been set up in the area,” an IDF spokesman said.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Shomron Regional Council, noted that there was once an IDF checkpoint where the attack took place, but it was deactivated due to international pressure.

“The writing was on the wall. If the checkpoint had been active, the attack would have been avoided,” Dagan said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

