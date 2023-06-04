Can’t Make It To Adirei Hatorah? Listen In Via Live Hookup





There will not be a livestream of tonight’s Adirei Hatorah gathering at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. However, there will be an audio hookup, and of course, full video and photo coverage from Lakewood Alerts.

To listen to the Adirei Hatorah event over the phone, call 605-411-2100 or 712-432-3490.

Those in England can call 03-333-661-03 and people in Israel can listen in by dialing 09-375-4300.