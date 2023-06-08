TRUMP INDICTED BY FEDERAL GRAND JURY

Donald Trump said Thursday he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
The Justice Department did not immediately publicly confirm the indictment.
Trump is currently in Bedminster, New Jersey. A person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss it publicly said Trump’s lawyers were contacted by prosecutors shortly before he announced on his Truth Social platform that he had been indicted.
Trump said he is due in court Tuesday afternoon in Miami.
(AP)
Can he eventually escape to Russia and get asylum together with Snowden?
Trump thought that by declaring his candidacy early he could avoid indictment and he was wrong. Mark Meadows, several of his lawyers and his voice on tape lead to the charges.
I don’t have a good feeling about this. I could see it leading to civil war. Very dumb move by Biden’s justice department even if Donald is guilty of wrongdoing.