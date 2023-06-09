TRANSCRIPT: Trump Bragging ON TAPE About Having Top-Secret Military Documents He Didn’t Declassify





CNN made waves on Friday morning when it released the transcript of an audio tape in which Trump is allegedly heard bragging about having kept still-classified top-secret military documents outlining a planned attack on Iranian nuclear bases.

“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump says at one point in the tape. “This was done by the military and given to me.”

Trump had been complaining about Chief of Staff Mark Milley, after a New Yorker piece which said Milley had worked in the final days of his presidency to ensure he didn’t issue any illegal orders.

“Well, with Milley – uh, let me see that, I’ll show you an example. He said that I wanted to attack Iran. Isn’t that amazing? I have a big pile of papers, this thing just came up. Look. This was him,” Trump says in the tape. “They presented me this – this is off the record, but – they presented me this. This was him. This was the Defense Department and him. We looked at some. This was him. This wasn’t done by me, this was him.”

Trump continued: “All sorts of stuff – pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this.”

