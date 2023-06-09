BOMBSHELL: Joe Biden Bribed $5 Million By Ukrainian Energy Giant: Whistleblower





During his time as vice president, Joe Biden and his family received a bribe of $5 million from the head of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma, according to Republicans who reviewed an FBI whistleblower document.

In a significant development, FBI Director Christopher Wray earlier this week granted House Oversight committee members access to an FBI document, designated as FD-1023, pertaining to the allegations. The move came after the FBI chief faced threats of being held in contempt of Congress for its failure to comply with a subpoena for the document.

According to Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the committee, the document is part of an ongoing investigation and contains allegations provided by a paid FBI informant. Republicans, including Comer, assert that the information within the document originates from a paid FBI informant who is regarded as “trusted” and “highly credible.”

While Joe Biden served as vice president, his son Hunter Biden held a lucrative position on the board of Burisma. Republicans allege that this arrangement was connected to Joe Biden’s efforts as vice president to pressure the Ukrainian government into dismissing Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. According to Republicans, a FBI form indicated that Mykola Zlochevsky, a Ukrainian businessman and owner of Burisma, allegedly confessed to the FBI informant that he paid $5 million each to Hunter Biden and then-Vice President Biden as a means to thwart a corruption investigation.

Ironically, the mention of Burisma in a July 2019 call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sparked controversy, leading to a whistleblower complaint and subsequent impeachment proceedings initiated by the Democratic-led House. Democrats denied the claims that Shokin had been genuinely investigating Burisma, while Republicans argued the opposite.

Within the document, the committee members noted references to two additional FBI documents related to the bribery allegations. It is anticipated that Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the Oversight Committee, will review these documents in the upcoming week.

