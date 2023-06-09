NO LIMITS: Boston Police Arrest Leftist For Attacking Nir Barkat In Hotel





After left-wing Israeli protesters shamelessly accosted Israeli ministers in Manhattan, Econmy Minister Nir Barkat was heckled by protesters in Boston on Thursday, and one protester who tried to physically accost him was arrested by the Boston Police.

In a video of the incident, the protesters can be heard yelling their customary chant: “Bushah, bushah, bushah,” following after Barkat in his hotel.

One of the protesters even pushed through the guards in an effort to reach Barkat. Barkat’s security guards attacked him in response. The protester was later arrested by the Boston Police.

Barkat later wrote on Twitter: “A political murder is a matter of time in the State of Israel. Under the auspices of the protest, there are those who aim to spill the blood of elected officials. We’re on a slippery and dangerous slope. I thank the security guards who repelled the attacker and prevented me from being harmed. Violence is the erosion of the foundation of democracy.”

This is not the first or the second time that Barkat has been targeted by left-wing protesters but it’s the first time it happened in the US.

