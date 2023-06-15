MAILBAG: Heartfelt Words From A Prominent Baal Haboos





YWN NOTE: The following letter was written by a prominent and well-known Baal Haboos in Brooklyn. It was written for YWN following the recent debacle that hundreds of Rabbeiyim and Morah’s were informed – via a letter on YWN – that summer vacations would be shortened, and that the Yeshivas would be starting earlier than it had been for the past 60 years. The letter was released by Torah Umesorah, and signed by the Vaad Roshei Yeshiva.

In the town of Brisk, where the great Reb Chaim Brisker presided as the Rav, there was an orphanage which served any child whose parents couldn’t provide for. Many a time Reb Chaim would open his front door only to find a small package wrapped in a towel or a sheet with a paper pinned to it, identifying it as an abandoned Jewish child. Reb Chaim would then hire a wetnurse to feed the baby, until he could join the Brisk orphanage.

Once while Reb Chaim was sitting and learning, one of those nurses stormed into the house, irate. It had been a full week since she was last paid, and she’d had enough. Reb Chaim begged her to wait a few minutes, and within 15 minutes he returned and handed her three coins – one for the past week and the other two to compensate the upcoming two weeks. Mollified, the woman picked up the baby and left. As she was walking home, she noticed Reb Chaim chasing her, trying to get her attention. When Reb Chaim caught up to her, he apologized profusely, and begged her to refrain from feeding the baby for the next half hour. He explained to her that the nature is that when someone is angry, their milk becomes sour. This causes pain to the baby, and leaves him unsatisfied. Reb Chaim said, “I feel bad for the baby to suffer just because I was late in my payment. Hopefully, in a half-hour, when your anger subsides, your milk will be sweet once again”.

This lesson has application for those who nourish our older children as well. When talmidim are sitting in class with their Rebbi, they are drinking the sweet milk of Torah, which satiates and sustains them for life. So much care must be given that that milk remains sweet, and not come from a provider who feels misused or taken advantage of.

If the milk is sour, the talmidim will not be satiated – at best. At worst, their relationship with their Rebbi and the holy Torah is impacted negatively חו”ש. It goes without saying that the Rebbi must exert superhuman effort to leave any personal pressures or concerns outside the classroom; whatever may be going on in his own life, his teaching must be from a wellspring of pleasantness and menuchas hanefesh. Only then can the sweet taste of Torah quench the child’s thirst, and leave him looking forward for more.

In our own interactions with the Rebbe, we must be mindful of this as well. The tzibbur recognizes this – in fact, this is what really underlies the beautiful initiatives that are out there to not only alleviate Rebbeim’s financial burdens, but also to express our appreciation for the critical role they play. Of course, Rebbeim are far from the only ones who need financial assistance and appreciation. But in his case it’s more than just helping out; the appreciation itself is an investment in our children’s chinuch. A less financially or emotionally stressed Rebbe will naturally provide sweeter milk.

When Chasdei Lev lightens the stressful burden of making Yom tov for the rebbi, he is able to maintain the sweetness and the joy of Torah. Their primary mission isn’t just to help the Rebbi, but to create an environment in which the Talmidim are learning the Torah which is מתוק מדבש. When a parent gives an envelope to the Rebbi with a note expressing appreciation, it’s not a mere gesture of Hakaras Hatov, but a vehicle to the true end, which is so that the children should bask in the sweet and happy environment of Torah. I recently heard a Menahel greeting a Rebbi who was 15 minutes late to school, and was running up the stairs to class. The Menahel wished him good morning and suggested that he should relax with a coffee in the teacher’s room for 10 minutes so that he could walk into class with Yishuv hadas. For that rebbi, it wasn’t the extra 10 minutes which carried him, but being understood by the Menahel. Then there’s the Manahel who knew that a certain rebbi’s wife had just gone through an operation, and pushed him to take off a day, to air out from the stress of manning the family singlehandedly. All employees should be treated with respect and understanding, but when the employee’s state of mind can affect the feelings toward Torah felt by a roomful of young children, this transcends standard HR protocol. It touches on the essence of chinuch itself.

Every decision revolving around the job of the Rebbi, the responsibility of the Rebbi, or the schedule of the Rebbi, must be executed, mindful of the greater good of the talmidim. One of the most important variables is the taste of the milk which the children will drink. If the milk will be sour, then no matter how much classroom time was given to the child, he may end up with stomach indigestion.

