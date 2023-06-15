CROOKED HILLARY: Former Secretary of State Mocks Trump’s Indictment and Questions GOP Defenders





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton couldn’t contain her amusement as she reacted to former President Donald Trump’s second indictment, reveling in schadenfreude on Monday night. Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal counts in a Miami courtroom, facing charges of mishandling top-secret documents, which ironically parallels his 2016 attacks against Clinton for alleged similar misconduct.

When asked about the case against her former presidential rival during a Tribeca Film Festival taping of the podcast Pod Save America, Clinton responded with delight, bursting into laughter. “I have a lot of reactions,” she exclaimed. “I think the best reaction – publicly – is let’s see how it unfolds and see what happens, right?”

Accompanied by New York Attorney General Letitia James and comedian Roy Wood Jr., Clinton visibly amusedly remarked that Trump had entered “dangerous territory” by allegedly storing sensitive information near a toilet in his Mar-a-Lago estate and other questionable locations.

As she was presented with a t-shirt reading “Totally Impartial Potential Juror,” the former secretary of state erupted in laughter, seemingly unaware of the irony in her own actions.

Clinton found it absurd that Republicans would bring up her supposed mishandling of top-secret documents while simultaneously ignoring the gravity of Trump’s alleged actions. “It’s odd, let’s just say to the point of being absurd,” she stated.

During her time in the Obama administration, Clinton used a private email server, resulting in criticism but no formal charges.

Clinton suggested that some responsibility should be taken, with minimal excuses on the side. “This is [about Trump] – not about anybody else – no matter how much they try to confuse people and how much they try to raise extraneous issues,” she commented regarding Trump’s GOP defenders. “And it’s going to be fascinating, I guess, in a bizarre and sad way to watch them spin themselves up.”

Despite evidence collected by local, state, and federal authorities from both political parties, Trump has denied any wrongdoing and portrayed himself as the victim of a political witch hunt. The 2024 GOP frontrunner is expected to face trial in Manhattan next year following his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 felony counts of business fraud related to an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Moreover, Trump’s business could potentially be banned from operating in New York if the state Attorney General Letitia James succeeds in a civil fraud case scheduled for trial in October. Criminal charges may also arise from investigations overseen by Fulton County District Attorney Fanni Willis in Georgia and special counsel Jack Smith, who recently filed the federal indictment against Trump for mishandling documents.

Discussing the pending lawsuits, James expressed concern about how US District Judge Aileen Cannon might handle the federal case against Trump, given her past decisions seemingly favorable to his interests. James acknowledged that her own case and others might have to be adjourned pending the outcome of the federal proceedings.

While the federal case may have an impact on pending criminal matters, its effect on civil actions is likely to be limited. Attorney Roberta Kaplan emphasized that there is no overlap between the federal criminal case and her litigation against Trump regarding sexual abuse claims made by writer E. Jean Carroll, which were substantiated in a civil trial earlier this year.

Former federal prosecutor Justin Danilewitz suggested that local or state authorities may temporarily halt their own legal actions against Trump, depending on

the developments in the federal documents case in Florida. However, states have the authority to separately prosecute the same conduct, even if they defer to federal proceedings.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)