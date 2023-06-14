REMEMBER HIM? Scaramucci Claims Trump Is “Stressed” And Predicts Eventual Drop-Out From 2024 Race





Everyone seems to have an opinion. Remember this loser?

Anthony Scaramucci, the man who lasted a whopping 11 days as a White House communications director under President Trump, expressed his belief on Monday that Trump is feeling “stressed” about the indictment he faces and predicted that he will eventually withdraw from the 2024 White House race.

During an interview on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Scaramucci, who served in the White House for just 11 days in July 2017 before being dismissed, revealed his insight into Trump’s personality and concerns. “I know President Trump’s personality reasonably well,” Scaramucci stated. “Remember, it wasn’t just 11 days for me; it was 71 campaign stops and a full year’s worth of work. He does not like this. He is stressed about it.”

As an outspoken critic of Trump, Scaramucci announced his support for former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in the 2024 election. Despite Trump’s determination to stay in the race, Scaramucci offered his prediction of the former president eventually bowing out.

“I am going to say something contrarian on your show,” Scaramucci stated on Monday. “I think he ends up eventually dropping out of the race.”

“And I think he ends up coming up with some type of Spiro Agnew-like plea where he’s out, doesn’t go to jail,” Scaramucci continued. “Something happens to him, but not too significant.”

“I don’t think he makes it to the Iowa caucus,” Scaramucci added, sharing his contrarian view. “So that’s a contrarian view. He says he’s going to be in it till the end.”

Scaramucci also noted that Trump’s children, such as Ivanka and Jared, are not actively supporting him this time around, which he believes weighs on the former president.

Despite Scaramucci’s prediction, Trump has maintained a defiant stance following his second indictment, asserting that he has no plans to leave the race even if convicted.

“I’ll never leave,” Trump asserted in an interview with Politico on Saturday. “Look, if I would have left, I would have left prior to the original race in 2016. That was a rough one. In theory, that was not doable.”

