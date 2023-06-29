RARE INTERROGATION VIDEO: Mossad Abducted Head Of Cyprus Terror Cell In Iran





In a rare public statement and release of an interrogation video that was recorded in Iran, the Mossad revealed on Thursday evening new details about the thwarting of the planned Iranian terror attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in Cyprus.

The Mossad carried out a counterterrorism operation on Iranian soil, kidnapping the head of the cell, Yosef Shahbazi Abbasalilo, who received detailed instructions and weapons from senior Revolutionary Guards officials.

In his subsequent interrogation which took place in Iran, Abbasalilo admitted his involvement and provided a detailed confession about the operation that allowed the Mossad to cooperate with security agencies in Cyprus to thwart the attack.”

Part of the Mossad’s interrogation of Abbasailo can be seen in the video below:

“We will reach whoever foments terrorism against Jews and Israelis around the world, including on Iranian soil,” a senior Mossad official said. “The Mossad will continue to take determined action to prevent attacks on Jews and Israelis around the world.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)