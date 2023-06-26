MORE DETAILS: Iran Targeted Beis Chabad, Israeli Businessman, Hotels In Cyprus





Israel’s Mossad on Sunday evening confirmed the Cypriot reports earlier Sunday about a thwarted Iranian attack against Israeli and Jewish targets on the island.

Channel 12 News reported that the targets of the Iranian assassination squad included the local Chabad house, an Israeli real estate magnate living in Cyprus, and a number of hotels and tourist venues popular with Israelis.

The members of the cell arrived on the island on direct flights from Russia and met in northern Cyprus – the Turkish side of the divided island, and eventually moved to the southern Greek side of the island.

Cypriot intelligence agents monitored the members of the terror squad for several months. According to Phile News, the attack was thwarted with the assistance of Israeli and US intelligence services.

An official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday evening stated: “Israel commends the thwarting of the Iranian terrorist attack in Cyprus against Israeli targets.”

“The State of Israel is using a wide range of methods everywhere in order to defend Jews and Israelis and will continue to act in order to uproot Iranian terrorism wherever it rears its head, including in Iran, the main fomenter of terrorism in the world.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)