CATSKILLS: Route 17 Crash Leaves Two Seriously Injured





Two individuals sustained serious injuries in a Thursday morning collision on Route 17 eastbound near Exit 106, according to NY State Police. Public information officer Trooper Steven Nevel confirmed that tqo elderly victims had exited their disabled vehicle when a vehicle belonging to the Shmira organization crashed into them from behind.

One of the victims was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, while the other was transported by ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill.

To thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, State Police summoned an accident reconstruction team to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities aim to determine the factors contributing to the crash and ascertain any potential legal implications.

