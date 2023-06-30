NYC mayor Adams Forms First-Ever Jewish Advisory Council [PHOTOS]

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has created the city’s first-ever Jewish Advisory Council. Members of the newly-formed council will focus on all issues affecting Jewish New Yorkers, including public safety, quality of life, and education, and will ensure Jewish communities across New York City are connected with all of the city’s resources and services available. Chaired by Joel Eisdorfer, senior advisor to Mayor Adams, the diverse council will be comprised of 37 members and will convene regularly to discuss issues affecting the city’s Jewish community.
“Our Jewish community — the largest in the world outside of Israel — is a critical part of New York City,” said Mayor Adams. “From the top of the Bronx to the bottom of Staten Island, the work and contributions of our Jewish brothers and sisters are felt across all five boroughs. With antisemitic crimes up across the nation, our newly-formed Jewish Advisory Council will ensure that Jewish New Yorkers in every community have a seat at the table and have access to the support and resources the city offers.”
“The Jewish community is extremely fortunate to have a mayor who has a deep understanding of the challenges facing the Jewish community,” said Senior Advisor to the Mayor Joel Eisdorfer. “While antisemitic hate crimes are rising around the world, Mayor Eric Adams proudly, vocally, and physically stands with the Jewish community at every opportunity. With the creation of this unprecedented council, the mayor is clearly showing that actions speak louder than words and that he leads from the front.”
Senior Advisor to Mayor Adams Joel Eisdorfer, Deputy Chief of Staff Menashe Shapiro, CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman and NYPD Inspector Richie Taylor addressed the meeting and spoke of the strong working relationship between the Jewish community, the Mayor’s Administration and City agencies.
The members of the Mayor’s Jewish Advisory Council include:
Rabbi Rachel Ain, Rabbi, Sutton Place Synagogue
Rabbi Joseph Beyda, Principal, Yeshiva of Flatbush
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove, Rabbi, Park Avenue Synagouge
Rabbi Joshua Davidson, Rabbi, Congregation Emanu-El
Abe Eisner, President, HASC
Danielle Ellman, President & CEO, Commonpoint Queens
Rabbi Efraim Fink, Rabbi, Bnos Chaya
Shia Friedman, Der Yid
Rabbi Diana Gerson, Associate Executive Vice President, New York Board of Rabbis
David Greenfield, CEO, Met Council
Amy Guss, Dwaine Morris Law Firm
Devorah Halberstam, Founder & Director, Jewish Children’s Museum
Rabbi Moshe Indig, President, Williamsburg JCC
Yossi Itzkowitz, Executive Board Member, Borough Park JCC
Rabbi Yechiel Kalish, CEO of Chevra Hatzalah
Jack Klieg, President & CEO, Museum of Jewish Heritage
Rabbi Bini Kraus, Principal, SAR Academy
Rabbi Yossi Levine, Jewish Center of the Upper West Side
Ruth Lichtenstein, Founder & Director, Project Witness
Rabbi Mendy Mirocznik, Vice President, Rabbinical Alliance of America & Executive Vice President, Staten Island COJO
Rabbi Shlomo Nisanov, Kehilat Sephardim
Shimi Pelman, Jewish Community Relations Council of New York
Howard Pollack, Jewish Affairs Director, Jewish Community Relations Council of New York
Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Executive Vice President, New York Board of Rabbis
Hindy Poupko, Deputy Chief Planning Officer, UJA Federation
Alex Rapaport, Executive Director, Masbia
Rabbi Boruch Rothman, Yeshiva Darchei Torah
Rabbi Joanna Sammuels, CEO, JCC Manhattan
Joe Shamie, Sephardic Community Liaison
Rabbi Daniel Sherman, Head Rabbi, Westside Institutional Synagogue
Rabbi Chanina Sperlin, Executive Vice President, Crown Heights JCC
Mina Sputz, Director, Yeled V’Yalda
Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, Senior Rabbi, Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun
Rabbi Yaakov Tesser, Yeshiva Ohavei
Steve Weill, Executive Board Member, Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition
Rabbi Itzak Yehoshua, Chief Rabbi, Bukharian Jewish Community
Rabbi Dovid Zirkind, Senior Rabbi, Riverdale Jewish Center
Community leaders who were also in attendance include:
Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Executive Vice President, Agudath Israel of America
Yaacov Behrman, Lubavitch International
Sydney Altfield, Executive Director, Teach NYSt
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
