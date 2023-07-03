10 Questions For Mayor Adams And The NYC Department Of Education





For the past several days, YWN has been trying to get to the bottom of the mystery of the City’s 14 letters to yeshivas recommending that they be deemed less than substantially equivalent to the local public schools. The New York Times was given copies of the letters early Friday afternoon, but as of this morning the City is still refusing to provide copies to the yeshivas that are the subjects of the letters.

The City’s refusal is extremely prejudicial to the yeshiva community. The media has portrayed these yeshivas as total failures that do not teach at all. That is a lie, but without copies of the letters the yeshivas can’t defend themselves.

In light of the City’s posture, YWN is posing these questions to Mayor Adams and the NYC Department of Education publicly. Join YWN in demanding answers and in demanding fairness for yeshivas.

1. Why wont New York City provide copies of its 14 recommendation letters to the yeshivas that are named in those letters?

2. Why were copies of the letters provided to the New York Times?

3. What did the City’s review of those yeshivas reveal about the instruction they offer in English, Math, Social Studies and Science?

4. Were any of the 14 yeshivas given passing grades in English, Math, Social Studies and Science?

5. If so, how many yeshivas were given passing grades in those subjects?

6. If a yeshiva provides substantially equivalent instruction in English, Math, Social Studies and Science, can it still be deemed not substantially equivalent if it is found lacking in courses such as New York State history or constitution?

7. To be deemed substantially equivalent by New York City, does a yeshiva have to get a perfect score in all courses listed on the State and City’s checklist?

8. Does the City give more weight to English, Math and Social Studies, or are all classes listed on the State and City checklist given equal weight.

9. The review of yeshivas was launched because an anti-yeshiva advocacy group alleged that yeshivas don’t teach any English at all. Did the City’s review determine whether that complaint was valid or invalid?

10. When will Mayor Adams speak out to stem the tide of misinformation about yeshivas that was unleashed when the City provided those 14 letters to the media?

YWN is again asking Mayor Adams to release the 14 letters about yeshiva education that have been extensively reported on by the media but kept from the public. That will allow everybody to get the full picture of yeshiva education and not just the distorted one being portrayed by the New York Times and others.

