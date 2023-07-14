HORRIFYING: Swedish Police Will Allow Sefer Torah To Be Burned On Shabbos

Swedish police have granted permission for a public gathering to take place outside the Israeli embassy, where a Sefer Torah will be burned r”l. The controversial event is scheduled for Shabbos and has stirred up strong reactions both domestically and internationally.
According to Swedish media reports, a man in his 30s submitted the request, claiming that this act is a response to the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm last month. The individual argued that it is a symbolic gathering in support of freedom of expression.
The burning of the Quran had ignited anger throughout the Muslim world, leading to widespread protests and even the storming of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad, Iraq. In light of the recent request to burn sifrei kodesh, Israel’s ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, expressed shock and horror.
“This is clearly an act of hatred that must be stopped,” Ambassador Kulman expressed on Twitter earlier this month.
Israel’s President, Isaac Herzog, also voiced his condemnation of the Quran burning, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sacred texts of various religions.
“I condemn to the utmost this shameful act against what is sacred to our brothers and sisters, children of Avraham who believe in God. These actions are absolutely contrary to the values of brotherhood between religions which we as a people and state strive for,” President Herzog stated.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
How wonderful is democracy…
Ummm…. Just curious, where the heck is he gonna get a Sefer Torah?
Wondering, are they actually burning a Torah scroll (chas v’shalom) or a chumash?
From other online sources, it seems their intention is a chumash.
While this is also terrible, it’s not nearly as horrific as a sefer Torah.
Please confirm which it is.
If indeed it is a sefer Torah, what are the halachic implications of this?
Must Yidden fast? Tear kriyah? Protest? Fight?
Sweden A country of drug addicts and prostitutes.
All kosher right wing Jews should move to Israel or the U.S. all left ring jinos should get out of Israel and America.
And move to Sweden
Any Jew who votes Democrat should be placed in Cherem.
”According to Swedish media reports, a man in his 30s submitted the request, claiming that this act is a response to the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm last month.”
The Quran burning was carried out by a christan so obviously burning a Torah is the logical response and has nothing to do with Islam’s hatred of Jews.
עבירה גוררת עבירה.
Thanks to the State of “Israel” antagonizing the entire Arab world, the Arabs the world over equate Zionism with Judaism and unfortunately but understandably vent their justified rage at holy items of Yiddishkeit.
They should be burning Zionists, not sifrei Torah.
Where did this rosho get a sefer Torah? Technically speaking, it’s an item valued over 25 K and usually much more! May he and his henchmen burn in this world and the next.
Did he really spend $30,000 to demonstrate his right to free speech?
No mention of Sefer Torah in the news reports. A printed Bible is what is planned to be burned.
That means it is authorized by the government. Thus it is the Swedish government that is responsible. Jews in Sweden should be suing in the ECJ or the ECHR, against the government of Sweden’s actions, and Jews outside of Israel should be encouraging a boycott of Swedish goods.
The future that awaits these evil bastards will be devastating.
Aruirim reshoim
Is it even a kosher torah ? Maybe there is no dif. This may be a good thing in the sense that it awakens hashems kaas on the reshaim? Not sure if that is the correct hashkafah