Traveling Abroad? Keep These Things In Mind When Visiting Chabad Houses





[By Freidy Orgad, Chabad Shlucha in Cluj-Napoca (Klausenburg), Romania]

As we approach the vacation days, I decided to share something I’ve wanted to share for several years. I do not, G-d forbid, want to harm anyone, so it’s important to me that you read this with a positive attitude, and you are invited to comment respectfully.

The summertime is when many people travel abroad and rely on Chabad houses around the world. I need to highlight a few important things that many people do not know about Chabad houses.

So let’s begin:

1. Chabad houses are not funded by any governmental body, neither the Israeli government nor the Jewish Agency. Every Chabad Shliach needs to work very hard (very, very hard) and secure donations that will sustain their activities throughout the entire year.

2. The activities in each Chabad house are very different. Some Chabads have a thriving local community with kindergartens, schools, youth movements, and so on. Some Chabads have a small community of elderly Jews, and some cater to an Israeli/Russian-speaking community. Each Chabad has its own unique assignment. One thing is for sure: all the Shluchim work hard to spread Judaism in their city.

3. Most Chabad houses in the world are not primarily intended for tourists, so they may only sometimes have suitable amenities. Keep in mind that you may need to adapt to the place and not expect the Chabad house to adjust to you.

Are you traveling abroad and need to rely on a Chabad house? With pleasure! Just make sure to clarify everything in advance. Just because you see a Chabad in a certain city doesn’t mean there’s a kosher restaurant, daily/weekly minyanim, a kosher store, or a mikvah. Some Chabad houses have kosher restaurants or a kitchen with a team that cooks, while others (like ours, for example 😉 are self-sustaining and cook themselves. Consider what each place offers, and make sure it fits your needs and is active during your stay.

4. Mikvah – if you plan to use the Mikvah during your trip abroad, clarify in advance. In many places, you need to coordinate in advance so that they can heat the water and ensure privacy. Clarifying in advance can prevent a lot of stress (from experience).

5. Shabbat – planning to observe Shabbat abroad? If you are with a baby, be aware that there might not be an eruv, and it is forbidden to carry a stroller/baby in your hands. Check in advance if there is accommodation with a key/no sensors, the walking distance to the Chabad house/synagogue, etc.

Also, if you decide to join Shabbat meals at Chabad, make sure to RSVP on time. Imagine how you would feel if someone knew on Friday at noon that they were coming to spend Shabbat with you and brought along another six people?

7. Questions – do you have any questions related to your trip? Try checking if the answer is on the local Chabad’s website, Google, or tourist groups for your destination. I don’t mean any offense, but as you know, sometimes there are dozens or hundreds or even thousands of questions, and it can be difficult to answer them all. Unless it’s an emergency, avoid calling the emissary in the middle of the night. And no, inquiring about ordering challah for Shabbat is not considered an emergency (true story!)

8. Payment – a question we sometimes ask ourselves: Why do Shabbat meals at Chabad cost money? The answer is in the first section: no one funds it. Did your flight, hotel, and transportation cost you? Similarly, Shabbat meals at a Chabad house. Did you arrive at a Chabad house that didn’t request payment for the meals? Leave a donation. Be sure that it is greatly appreciated and much neded!

9. Leftovers. Do you have leftover items from your trip that you want to leave? Some products can truly make the Shluchim or community happy (sealed snacks, sealed dairy products, and generally non-local sealed products). But first and foremost, check if they want them, and do not leave open products/brochures or newspapers that need to be genizah.

10. Lastly, Chabad Shlchim go above and beyond throughout the world to spread Judaism, take care of Jews in distress, and ensure the well-being of Jews in general. Alongside this, they are individuals with families and personal lives. Have you encountered a Shliach or Shlucha whose behavior didn’t meet your expectations? Find out what they’ve been through that led them to act that way. Try to give the benefit of the doubt, and there’s no need to criticize them in front of Shluchim in another country.

We are all one family – the Chabad Shluchim family, and we don’t like to hear that. On the other hand, we are always happy to hear praise for another Shliach and pass it on.

In conclusion, I wish everyone a healthy summer, travel, and enjoyment! You are always welcome to our Chabad house with joy, love, and prior coordination.

NOTE: The views expressed here are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of YWN.

DO YOU HAVE AN OPINION YOU WOULD LIKE TO SEE POSTED ON YWN? SEND IT TO US FOR REVIEW.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)