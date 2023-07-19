TEHILLIM: Child Seriously Injured After Falling Out Of Window In Lakewood





A child suffered serious injuries after falling out of a window on Tuesday afternoon in Lakewood. The incident happened at around 7:15PM.

Hatzolah Paramedics rushed the child to the Jersey Shore Trauma Center with serious injuries.

Please say Tehillim for Yehuda Leib ben Rochel Chana.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)