SEE THE VIDEO: Chabad Man Bikes 400+ Miles From Crown Heights To Montreal





This isn’t something you see every day. A man from Crown Heights biked more than 400 miles from New York City all the way to Montreal, presumably as a fun summer activity and challenge.

His first stop in Montreal? Pizza Pita for a fresh hot pie, fries and onion rings. The stunned storeowner gave an impromptu interview with the bochur, Yosef Goodman, who described his journey.

Goodman said he began his journey beginning in the Bronx and rode it all the way to the Canadian border, sleeping in various Chabad houses along the way.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)