Google Trials AI-Powered Tool for Generating News Articles





Google is reportedly conducting tests on an innovative product that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) technology to generate news stories. According to three individuals familiar with the matter, the tech giant has pitched the tool, tentatively named Genesis, to prominent news organizations, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, the owner of The Wall Street Journal. The insiders, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed that Genesis has the ability to process information, such as current events, and produce news copy.

One of the sources shared that Google envisions Genesis as a personal assistant for journalists, automating certain tasks and allowing more time for other activities. The company believes this responsible technology can help steer the publishing industry away from the potential pitfalls of generative AI.

However, some executives who witnessed Google’s pitch expressed unease, preferring not to disclose their identity due to the sensitive nature of the topic. Two individuals stated that the presentation appeared to underestimate the effort required to produce accurate and artful news stories.

When approached for comment, a Google spokeswoman did not respond immediately, while both The New York Times and The Washington Post declined to comment on the matter.

News Corp, acknowledging its solid relationship with Google, expressed appreciation for the long-term commitment to journalism demonstrated by Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO.

Jeff Jarvis, a journalism professor and media commentator, weighed in on Google’s new tool, highlighting both the potential benefits and drawbacks. Jarvis, who serves as the director of the Tow-Knight Center for Entrepreneurial Journalism at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, stated that if the technology can reliably deliver factual information, journalists should consider using the tool. However, he warned that misuse by journalists and news organizations on nuanced and culturally sensitive topics could harm not only the tool’s credibility but also the reputation of the organizations utilizing it.

News organizations worldwide are currently grappling with the decision of whether to incorporate AI tools into their newsrooms. Several organizations, including The New York Times, NPR, and Insider, have informed their employees about their intentions to explore the responsible application of AI in the fast-paced and accuracy-focused realm of news.

Google’s latest tool is expected to raise concerns among journalists who have been crafting their own articles for centuries. While some news outlets, like The Associated Press, have already been using AI to generate stories, particularly on subjects such as corporate earnings reports, AI-generated articles remain a small fraction compared to those produced by human journalists. The introduction of AI on a larger scale has the potential to spread misinformation and influence public perception if not carefully edited and fact-checked.

While Google has been swiftly advancing in the development and deployment of generative AI, this technology has presented certain challenges for the advertising powerhouse. Traditionally, Google curated information and directed users to publishers’ websites for more in-depth reading. However, tools like its chatbot, Bard, have made factual assertions that are occasionally incorrect and fail to direct users to authoritative sources, including news publishers.

Governments worldwide have urged Google to allocate a larger share of its advertising revenue to news outlets. Following the Australian government’s attempt to compel negotiations between Google and publishers over payments in 2021, the company established additional partnerships with news organizations under its News Showcase program.

Publishers and content creators have already criticized Google and other major AI companies for utilizing decades of their articles and posts to train AI systems without providing compensation. News organizations such as NBC News and The New York Times have taken a firm stance against AI’s unauthorized use of their data.

