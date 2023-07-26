IMPEACHMENT COMING? Speaker McCarthy Hints At It Over Mounting Biden Scandals [SEE THE VIDEO]





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is apparently warming to the idea of impeaching President Joe Biden, telling Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday that GOP investigations into the Biden family are “rising to the level of an impeachment inquiry.”

McCarthy asked why Biden took money from countries with “real challenges” and not friendly countries like France or the U.K.:

“When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he has never talked about business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true,” McCarthy said. “We now have some of the most credible whistleblowers, these tenured IRS agents who have come forward, said that the Biden family has been treated differently, that what Weiss has told us has been different than what Garland and Weiss has told the public. And you’re sitting here where now you have found millions of foreign money, just what the 1023 alleges they did to Biden’s family, now we found that it has funneled through shell companies.

“If you’re sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority. We only followed where the information has taken us. But this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed. Because this president has also used something we have not seen since Richard Nixon. He used the weaponization of government to benefit his family and deny Congress the ability to have the oversight.”

McCarthy added that “the Biden family runs they say a company but never had an office and shell companies to be able to pay through, but if they ran it for foreign countries, why didn’t you get money from France, from Germany, from U.K.? Why does it have to be from China, Romania, countries that have real challenges and have problems?”

“I believe we will follow this all the way to the end and this is going to rise from an impeachment inquiry, that way that the constitution tells us to do this and we have to get the answers to these questions,” McCarthy concluded.

WATCH: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends saying the Biden investigation is “rising to the level of impeachment inquiry”:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)