ENDLESS SCANDALS: Joe Biden Appointed Buyer of Hunter’s Paintings to Prominent Position





As President Joe Biden campaigned for the presidency, he promised to maintain an “absolute wall” between his official duties and his family’s private business interests. This pledge came into focus when Hunter Biden’s artwork debut in a New York art gallery in 2021 garnered attention with prices soaring up to $500,000. At the time, the White House asserted that Hunter Biden’s team employed a stringent vetting process for art buyers to ensure no political ties influenced the transactions.

However, an explosive expose by Business Insider indicates that Hunter Biden did, in fact, learn the identity of two buyers, contrary to previous claims. One of these buyers is Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, a Los Angeles-based real estate investor and philanthropist, well-known for her influence in California Democratic circles and significant donations to the Biden campaign and Democratic National Campaign Committee.

Notably, Naftali was appointed to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad by President Joe Biden in July 2022. This unpaid position is often filled by campaign donors, family members, and political allies. While an administration official stated that Naftali’s appointment came at the recommendation of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and had no connection to her art purchases, the timing of her purchase raises eyebrows.

The lack of transparency around the timing and details of Naftali’s art acquisition, coupled with her significant involvement in Democratic circles, raises questions about potential conflicts of interest or perceived favors.

When questioned about Hunter Biden’s involvement in the appointment or the timing of the art purchase, neither the White House nor Hunter Biden’s counsel provided an answer.

The insider information also revealed that Hunter Biden’s art gallery documents showed a single buyer purchasing $875,000 worth of his artwork. The identity of this buyer remains a mystery, but is believed to possibly be Kevin Morris, a wealthy Hollywood lawyer who became a confidant and financial backer.

Morris did not return a request for comment by Business Insider.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)