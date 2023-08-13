‘We Don’t Ever Take A Plea Deal!’ Trump Goes Off on ‘Wise Guy’ Question





Former President Donald Trump vehemently defended his innocence on Saturday, asserting that he had “done nothing wrong” amidst mounting legal challenges. Addressing concerns about a potential plea deal in the election interference case pending against him in Georgia, Trump confidently rejected any notion of cooperation. These remarks came as District Attorney Fani Willis of Fulton County confirmed her plans to present the case to a grand jury in the upcoming week.

This would mark the fourth indictment for the former president, following a recent indictment less than two weeks ago in Washington, D.C. Despite these legal hurdles, Trump remains a prominent figure within the Republican Party, as was evident during his appearance at the Iowa State Fair – a key stop on the 2024 campaign trail.

Trump’s walk-through at the event was met with enthusiastic cheers from supporters, with many expressing their unwavering loyalty.

Speaking to reporters during a brief press availability at the Iowa State Fair, Trump was posed with a question regarding his potential consideration of a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case. Responding with his signature confidence, Trump dismissed the idea of a plea deal, citing his belief in his own innocence.

“We did nothing wrong. We don’t ever take a plea deal. It’s a wise guy question. You’re just a wise guy,” Trump asserted firmly. “We don’t take plea deals because I did nothing wrong. It’s called election interference.”

In a continued exchange, Trump shifted the focus to President Joe Biden, insinuating that the charges against him were politically motivated to sway the outcome of the 2024 elections. Trump also took the opportunity to ridicule the recent appointment of a special counsel for the Hunter Biden investigation. Throughout the conversation, he repeatedly referred to the reporter as a “wise guy,” emphasizing his disagreement with the line of questioning.

