HAWAII NIGHTMARE: Maui Fire Death Toll Rises To 80

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows burnt areas in Lahaina on the Maui island, Hawaii, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, following a wildfire. (Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

The Maui wildfires are now the deadliest natural disaster in state history. At least 80 people have been killed, county officials said Friday night, and many are still missing.

• The blazes remain ongoing, with fire crews battling flare-ups.

• Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would likely rise as search and rescue operations continue.

• Evacuations and an assessment of the destruction on Maui are ongoing. An estimate said that about 86% of the damaged structures are homes, and about 4,500 people will need shelter.

• It will cost about $5.52 billion to rebuild, the assessment said.

(AP)