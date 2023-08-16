Petirah Of Mrs. Yehudis Hirsch A”H [LEVAYA DETAILS]





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Mrs Yehudis Hirsch (nee Aron) A”H. She was 86.

Mrs Hirsch was the wife of HaRav Avrohom Hirsch Zt”l, one of the founders of Peylim Lev L’Achim. He was Niftar around 25 years ago. Mrs Hirsch had remarried to Reb Moshe Handelsman Z”L, the longtime Executive Director of Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush.. A number of years ago, Mrs Hirsch moved to Lakewood to be close to her children. She resided in Country Place.

Mrs Hirsch was incredibly Moser Nefesh for Peylim Lev L’Achim, as she stood by her husband’s side as he traveled the world raising funds and meeting with Gedolim and Askanim about the needs of Peylim.

She leaves behind a beautiful Mishpacha of children and grandchildren, many Talmidei Chachomim and Bnei Torah.

She is survived by her brother, R’ Moshe Aron and her children, Rochel Chopp, Binyomin Hirsch, Naftali Hirsch, Sholom Hirsch, Nechama Lapa, Rivky Axelrod, Moshe Hirsch and Ari Hirsch.

The Levaya will be held on Wednesday morning at the Lakewood Chapel at 10:30. The Kevura will be in Dean’s NJ.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

