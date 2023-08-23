Trump Says He’ll “PROUDLY BE ARRESTED” Over “RIGGED & STOLLEN” Election





As anticipation builds for tonight’s debate, former President Donald Trump seized the spotlight by unleashing a passionate tirade, directed at his impending arrest related to his unfounded allegations of an “RIGGED & STOLLEN” election.

In characteristic capital letters, Trump declared, “NOBODY HAS EVER FOUGHT FOR ELECTION INTEGRITY LIKE PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP. FOR DOING SO, I WILL PROUDLY BE ARRESTED TOMORROW AFTERNOON IN GEORGIA. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA!!!”

“For the first time in three years, brave American Patriots will be able, in Court, to show how the Presidential Election of 2020 was RIGGED & STOLLEN. For those RINOS, Radical Left Democrats, Communists, Marxists, Fascists, & others who say, ‘Don’t Look Back, Look Forward,’ they either do not want to reveal the answers because they ‘got away with murder,’ or are FOOLS & COWARDS because we now know the answers to all of the Fraud, Irregularities, & Cheating, & WE CANNOT LET IT HAPPEN AGAIN!”

In a final stroke tying his statements to the debate, Trump wrapped up with, “MY INTERVIEW WITH TUCKER CARLSON WILL BE AIRED TONIGHT AT 9:00 P.M. ‘SPARKS WILL FLY.’ ENJOY!”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)