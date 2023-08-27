BMG Makes It Official: Kollel Checks Go Up By 5% For All Yungerleit





During the Adirei Hatorah event at Wells Fargo Center in June, Beth Medrash Govoha rosh yeshiva Rav Malkiel Kotler shlit”a announced that plans were being set to raise the Kollel stipends of the yeshiva’s yungerleit.

Lakewood Alerts subsequently reported that BMG was planning to raise Kollel checks by 5%, beginning this Elul zman.

Now, BMG CEO Rabbi Yosef Heinemann is making the raise official.

“With profound appreciation of being one of the Adirei Hatorah of Beth Medrash Govoha, we are pleased to inform you that the monthly Kollel check as of September will be raised 5% to $1,050 monthly,” a letter from the CEO to Kollel yungerleit reads, as first reported by the Lakewood Alerts status.

“When the Rosh Yeshiva announced a raise to the monthly Kollel check at the recent Adirei HaTorah even, he reflected upno the extra ahavas hatorah and kavod hatorah that is manifest through this new initiative. It is truly our zechus to provide this for the Talmidei HaYeshiva and their families, whose mesirus nefesh for limud hatorah and kavod hatorah uphold the world,” the letter adds.

