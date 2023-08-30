WATCH IT: Georgia State Senator Warns Of Violent Civil War Over Trump Prosecution





In a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Georgia state Senator Colton Moore (R) has sparked controversy by asserting that street confrontations could erupt if the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and his 18 alleged co-conspirators on charges related to a supposed fake elector scheme proceeds. Moore’s comments have ignited concerns about the escalating tensions surrounding the legal proceedings.

During the podcast, Moore expressed his concerns, saying, “We’ve got the ability to subpoena documents, to subpoena witnesses, and at the end of the day, we’ve got the legislative authority to call in the state troopers and bring these people in,” in reference to the prosecutors.

Moore further urged Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) to convene a special session of the Georgia legislature with the aim of defunding the office of prosecutor Fani Willis on the state level. He also advocated for Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) to intervene at the federal level in Washington.

Moore’s statement continued: “I mean, now that we’ve got 19 people who are facing the rest of their life in prison because they spoke out against an election? We’ve got to put our heads together and figure this out. We need to be taking action right now. Because if we don’t, our constituencies are gonna be fighting it in the streets. Do you want a civil war? I don’t want a civil war. I don’t want to have to draw my rifle. I want to make this problem go away with my legislative means of doing so.”

According to Moore, the first step toward resolving the situation is defunding Fani Willis of any Georgia tax dollars. He expressed hope that Representatives Jordan and Biggs would follow suit in Congress and strip her of federal funding as well. Moore argued that Willis is not upholding her oath to the Constitution, leading him to call for such drastic measures.

