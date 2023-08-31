Agudah NJ Director Rabbi Avi Schnall Launches Run For State Assembly





Agudah NJ Director Rabbi Avi Schnall will be running for a seat in the New Jersey Assembly, Lakewood Alerts has confirmed. An official campaign announcement is expected to be forthcoming.

Rabbi Schnall, who has led Agudah NJ to massive wins for frum communities in New Jersey since taking the helm of the organization, has the full backing of the Moetzes Gedolei Hatorah, the entirety of Agudah, and the roshei yeshiva of Bais Medrash Govoha.

His name will be on the Democratic line in the November ballot for Assembly under NJ-30. The Democratic nominee for NJ-30, former Lakewood mayor Marta Harrison, dropped out of the race for the seat and the Democratic Party has convened this afternoon to replace her with Avi Schnall as their nominee.

Further details forthcoming.