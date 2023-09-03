IS IT OVER? Trump 2024 Run Supported By 59% Of Republicans, Poll Finds





A new poll from The Wall Street Journal shows former President Donald Trump maintaining a dominant lead in the Republican presidential primary race for the White House. The poll found that 59% of Republican primary voters are throwing their support behind Trump, marking an impressive 11-point increase since a similar survey was conducted by the outlet in April.

Among the Republican contenders, the only candidate aside from Trump to secure double-digit support was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who garnered 13% support. Notably, since the April poll, Trump’s lead over DeSantis has nearly doubled, now standing at an impressive 46 percentage points. This surge in Trump’s popularity is accompanied by a notable drop in favorability for DeSantis.

Other Republican presidential hopefuls eyeing the 2024 GOP nomination have essentially fallen off the map, according to the poll. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley received 8% support, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy earned 5% support, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie received 3% support, and former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina GOP Senator Tim Scott both received 2% support. While Haley, Ramaswamy, and Christie all saw slight upticks in support compared to the April poll, their increases remained in the single digits.

In a hypothetical match-up, if the 2024 presidential election were held today between Trump and President Biden, the poll found the two candidates locked in a tie with 46% support each, with 8% of respondents remaining undecided. When third-party candidates were factored in, Trump led Biden by a margin of 40% to 39%.

The survey also delved into public opinion regarding the indictments against Trump. Over 60% of Republican primary voters believe that the multiple criminal charges against Trump are politically motivated and lack merit. Furthermore, a substantial 78% of respondents stated that Trump’s actions following the 2020 election were legitimate efforts to ensure an accurate vote, while only 16% believed he had illegally attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Unsurprisingly, 48% of those surveyed said the indictments actually motivated them to support Trump even more in the 2024 election, whereas 16% said that the legal actions made them less likely to support him.

