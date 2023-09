New York City Mayor Eric Adams paid a visit to two of Boro Parks leading Admorim on Tuesday night.

The Mayor visited the Munkatcher Rebbe as well as the Bobov 45 Rebbe, brining them New Years greetings on behalf of New Yorkers, as well as asking both Admorim for their blessings for a New Year.

The Mayor was joined by his Senior Advisor Joel Eisdorfer, CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman and others.