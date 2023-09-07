Hundreds Of Israelis Stranded In Greece Without Electricity Or Water





The death toll from severe rainstorms and resulting floods in Greece, Turkey, and Bulgaria reached 14 on Wednesday, with the storms expected to continue until at least Thursday afternoon.

The record rainfall in Greece left three people dead near the central city of Volos and in Karditsa. As of Wednesday, thousands of homes in central Greece remained without electricity and running water.

Israel’s Kan News reporter Itzik Zuarets in Greece reported from Euboea, the second-largest Greek island, which has been hard hit by the storm. He said that hundreds of Israelis are trying to escape the area, encountering many difficulties due to collapsed bridges and roads. The severe conditions have led to shortages of food and water, and most Greeks and Israelis in the area lack electricity.

Israeli Michal Shalem who is on a family vacation in the Pelion region of Greece told Channel 12 News that her family is stuck without electricity in an area where all the roads have been washed away. They’re also running out of food but local stores are closed. Another Israeli family said that they are stuck in a hotel with no place to buy food.

Israeli Smadar Imor, told Kan: “There’s a lot of damage to roads and highways, and it’s impossible to travel by car. We are currently without electricity and water, so we went to the supermarket to buy some water bottles. But we don’t know how long the supply there will last.” She added that she and her family “have the feeling that everything that could have been destroyed was destroyed.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)